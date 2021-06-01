Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB): Price Now Near $75.64; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for HDB

Currently, HDB (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.75 (-0.99%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as HDB has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Banking stocks, HDB ranks 215th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

HDB’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, HDB’s price is down $-0.85 (-1.11%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Hdfc Bank Ltd’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.