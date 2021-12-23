Head to Head Analysis: SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) & UMC (OTCMKTS:UMCN)

UMC (OTCMKTS:UMCN) and SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.7% of SelectQuote shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of UMC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of SelectQuote shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for UMC and SelectQuote, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMC 0 0 0 0 N/A SelectQuote 0 4 6 0 2.60

SelectQuote has a consensus price target of $23.95, indicating a potential upside of 162.04%. Given SelectQuote’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SelectQuote is more favorable than UMC.

Volatility & Risk

UMC has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SelectQuote has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares UMC and SelectQuote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMC N/A N/A N/A SelectQuote 8.71% 12.99% 6.15%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UMC and SelectQuote’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SelectQuote $937.82 million 1.60 $131.05 million $0.51 17.92

SelectQuote has higher revenue and earnings than UMC.

Summary

SelectQuote beats UMC on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

UMC Company Profile

UMC, Inc. engages in the provision of medical insurance claims and accounts receivable management services. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs. Two foundational pillars underpin SelectQuote's success: a force of more than 1,000 highly-trained and skilled agents who provide a consultative needs analysis for every consumer, and proprietary technology that sources, scores, and routes high-quality sales leads. The company has three core business lines: SelectQuote Senior, SelectQuote Life and SelectQuote Auto and Home. SelectQuote Senior, the largest and fastest-growing business, serves the needs of a demographic that sees 10,000 people turn 65 each day with a range of Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans from 15 leading, nationally-recognized carriers, as well as prescription drug plan, dental, vision and hearing plans.