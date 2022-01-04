Head-To-Head Comparison: Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) and Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL)

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) and Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Corteva and Local Bounti, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Corteva
|1
|5
|10
|0
|2.56
|Local Bounti
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
Corteva currently has a consensus target price of $50.80, suggesting a potential upside of 8.32%. Local Bounti has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 35.71%. Given Local Bounti’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Local Bounti is more favorable than Corteva.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
78.3% of Corteva shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of Local Bounti shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Corteva shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Corteva and Local Bounti’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Corteva
|$14.22 billion
|2.40
|$681.00 million
|$2.20
|21.32
|Local Bounti
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Corteva has higher revenue and earnings than Local Bounti.
Profitability
This table compares Corteva and Local Bounti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Corteva
|10.67%
|6.24%
|3.73%
|Local Bounti
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Summary
Corteva beats Local Bounti on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Corteva
Corteva, Inc. operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies. Its services include pasture and land management and pest management. The company was founded in 1802 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
About Local Bounti
Leo Holdings III Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Local Bounti.
