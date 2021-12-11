Head-To-Head Contrast: Byrna Technologies (BYRN) & The Competition

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ: BYRN) is one of 51 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Byrna Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47% Byrna Technologies Competitors -464.12% -2.09% -4.62%

Risk and Volatility

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byrna Technologies’ rivals have a beta of -0.20, indicating that their average stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Byrna Technologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Byrna Technologies Competitors 73 525 778 12 2.53

Byrna Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 74.11%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 36.62%. Given Byrna Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Byrna Technologies and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $16.57 million -$12.55 million -117.08 Byrna Technologies Competitors $681.85 million $41.65 million 6.85

Byrna Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Byrna Technologies. Byrna Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.