Head-To-Head Contrast: Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) versus Minim (NASDAQ:MINM)

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) and Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ciena and Minim’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ciena 13.81% 13.89% 8.62% Minim -2.79% -37.75% -13.90%

Volatility and Risk

Ciena has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minim has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ciena and Minim’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ciena $3.62 billion 3.19 $361.29 million $3.19 23.35 Minim $47.99 million 1.11 -$3.86 million ($0.06) -19.33

Ciena has higher revenue and earnings than Minim. Minim is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ciena, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ciena and Minim, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ciena 0 3 9 0 2.75 Minim 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ciena presently has a consensus price target of $76.67, indicating a potential upside of 2.91%. Minim has a consensus price target of $2.88, indicating a potential upside of 147.84%. Given Minim’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Minim is more favorable than Ciena.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.1% of Ciena shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Ciena shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.9% of Minim shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ciena beats Minim on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios. The Platform Software and Services segment provides analytics, data, and planning tools to assist customers in managing Ciena’s Networking Platforms products in their networks. The Blue Planet Automation Software and Services segment enables customers to implement large-scale software and IT-led OSS transformations by transforming legacy networks into “service ready“ networks. The Global Services segment offers a broad suite of value-added services. The company was founded by Patrick H. Nettles in November 1992 and is headquartered in Hanover, MD.

Minim Company Profile

Minim, Inc. is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work. The company was founded by Frank Blase Manning and Peter Robin Kramer in May 1977 and is headquartered in Manchester, NH.