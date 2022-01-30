Head-To-Head Contrast: Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) versus Mechanical Technology (OTCMKTS:MKTY)

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) and Mechanical Technology (OTCMKTS:MKTY) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mirion Technologies and Mechanical Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirion Technologies $70,000.00 23,454.04 -$45.26 million N/A N/A Mechanical Technology $9.60 million 0.00 $1.95 million N/A N/A

Mechanical Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Mirion Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Mirion Technologies has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mechanical Technology has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mirion Technologies and Mechanical Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirion Technologies -40.72% -11.50% -4.28% Mechanical Technology -3.15% -3.71% -2.71%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.9% of Mirion Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Mechanical Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.5% of Mechanical Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Mirion Technologies and Mechanical Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirion Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mechanical Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mirion Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 77.44%.

Summary

Mechanical Technology beats Mirion Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Permanent Capital Strategies (PCS) is a dedicated group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) purpose-built to sponsor SPAC vehicles. The PCS team brings together access to best-in-class sourcing across the Goldman Sachs platform and the broad investing capabilities necessary for a successful SPAC transaction.

Mechanical Technology Company Profile

Soluna Holdings, Inc. through its subsidiaries engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of test and measurement instruments and systems that use an array of technologies to solve complex, real world applications in numerous industries including manufacturing, electronics, semiconductor, solar, commercial and military aviation, automotive, and data storage. It also develops cryptocurrency mining facilities powered by renewable energy that integrate with the blockchain network. The firm operates through the following segments: Test and Management Instrumentation and Cryptocurrency. The Test and Measurement Instrumentation segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services computer-based balancing systems for aircraft engines, high performance test and measurement instruments and systems, and wafer characterization tools for the semiconductor and solar industries. The Cryptocurrency segment is focused on cryptocurrency and the blockchain ecosystem. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Albany, NY.