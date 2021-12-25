Head-To-Head Contrast: Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) and UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF)

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) and UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Qumu and UMeWorld, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qumu 0 2 1 0 2.33 UMeWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A

Qumu currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 207.69%. Given Qumu’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Qumu is more favorable than UMeWorld.

Risk and Volatility

Qumu has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMeWorld has a beta of -0.88, suggesting that its share price is 188% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Qumu and UMeWorld’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qumu $29.07 million 1.18 -$9.20 million ($1.09) -1.79 UMeWorld N/A N/A -$150,000.00 N/A N/A

UMeWorld has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Qumu.

Profitability

This table compares Qumu and UMeWorld’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qumu -65.99% -101.40% -40.53% UMeWorld N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.1% of Qumu shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of Qumu shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of UMeWorld shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Qumu beats UMeWorld on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qumu

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge. Qumu was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

About UMeWorld

UMeWorld Ltd. is an educational technology company, which engages in digital media and digital education businesses. It focuses on the K-12 education market in China. The firm’s K-12 flagship, UMFun is a subscription-based online product, which provides standards-based instruction, practice, assessments and productivity tools that improve the performance of educators and students via a proprietary online & mobile platform. The company was founded by Michael M. Lee on August 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.