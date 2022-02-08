Head-To-Head Review: Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) vs. Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) and Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alteryx and Kaltura’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alteryx $495.31 million 7.19 -$24.37 million ($1.80) -29.32 Kaltura $120.44 million 3.41 -$58.76 million N/A N/A

Alteryx has higher revenue and earnings than Kaltura.

Profitability

This table compares Alteryx and Kaltura’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alteryx -22.97% -18.89% -5.74% Kaltura -50.65% N/A -56.31%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.9% of Alteryx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of Kaltura shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of Alteryx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Alteryx and Kaltura, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alteryx 0 3 7 0 2.70 Kaltura 0 3 5 0 2.63

Alteryx currently has a consensus target price of $89.20, indicating a potential upside of 69.00%. Kaltura has a consensus target price of $12.16, indicating a potential upside of 275.19%. Given Kaltura’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kaltura is more favorable than Alteryx.

Summary

Alteryx beats Kaltura on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc. engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P. Harding, Jr. in March 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Kaltura Company Profile

Kaltura Inc. video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc. is based in NEW YORK.