Head to Head Review: Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLMQ) and Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)

Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLMQ) and Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Triangle Petroleum and Kosmos Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kosmos Energy $896.20 million 2.16 -$411.59 million ($0.41) -10.44

Triangle Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kosmos Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.1% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Triangle Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Triangle Petroleum and Kosmos Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triangle Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Kosmos Energy 0 0 6 0 3.00

Kosmos Energy has a consensus price target of $4.86, indicating a potential upside of 13.51%. Given Kosmos Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kosmos Energy is more favorable than Triangle Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Triangle Petroleum and Kosmos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Kosmos Energy -14.95% -38.98% -3.39%

Triangle Petroleum Company Profile

Triangle Petroleum Corporation is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of shale oil resources. Triangle Petroleum Corporation is based in Denver, Colorado.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins. The company was founded by Brian F. Maxted on April 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.