Head to Head Survey: Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) & PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) and PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Logiq and PaySign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logiq -71.36% -74.75% -60.83% PaySign -25.54% -57.15% -9.11%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.8% of PaySign shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Logiq shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of PaySign shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Logiq and PaySign’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logiq $37.91 million 1.18 -$14.51 million ($1.31) -1.49 PaySign $24.12 million 4.16 -$9.14 million ($0.15) -12.93

PaySign has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Logiq. PaySign is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Logiq, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Logiq and PaySign, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logiq 0 0 0 0 N/A PaySign 0 0 2 0 3.00

PaySign has a consensus price target of $3.63, suggesting a potential upside of 86.86%. Given PaySign’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PaySign is more favorable than Logiq.

Volatility & Risk

Logiq has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PaySign has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PaySign beats Logiq on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Logiq Company Profile

Logiq, Inc. provides e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech solutions. It operates through the following segments: DataLogiq and AppLogiq. The DataLogiq segment provides generation and e-commerce marketing solutions across vertical industries that include home repair, insurance and mortgage lending. It also offers a holistic, self-serve e-commerce marketing platform. The AppLogiq segment is a platform-as-a-service enables small and medium sized businesses to create and deploy a native mobile app for their business without technical knowledge or background. AppLogiq empowers businesses to reach customers, increase sales, manage logistics, and promote their products and services. The company was founded on November 16, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc. engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand. The company was founded by Mark R. Newcomer and Daniel H. Spencer on August 24, 1995 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.