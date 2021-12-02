Head to Head Survey: Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) vs. Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ)

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) and Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Reservoir Media and Galaxy Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reservoir Media N/A 0.66% 0.24% Galaxy Gaming 15.31% -11.34% 8.61%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Reservoir Media and Galaxy Gaming’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reservoir Media N/A N/A -$100,000.00 N/A N/A Galaxy Gaming $10.23 million 8.22 -$2.21 million $0.12 31.33

Reservoir Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Galaxy Gaming.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.0% of Reservoir Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of Galaxy Gaming shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Reservoir Media and Galaxy Gaming, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reservoir Media 0 0 2 0 3.00 Galaxy Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A

Reservoir Media currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 79.31%. Given Reservoir Media’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Reservoir Media is more favorable than Galaxy Gaming.

Summary

Reservoir Media beats Galaxy Gaming on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reservoir Media

Roth CH Acquisition Co. II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc.

About Galaxy Gaming

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and acquisition of proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms and systems for the casino gaming industry. Its products include specialty games Blackjack side, Craps side, and Baccarat side bets, SpectrumVision, bonus jackpot system and MEGAshare. The company was founded by Robert B. Saucier in 1997 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.