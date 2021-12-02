HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $66.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HHR. Zacks Investment Research raised HeadHunter Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.60.

HHR opened at $56.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.73. HeadHunter Group has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $68.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 15.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 32.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 85.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

