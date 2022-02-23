Headinvest LLC Acquires 165 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Body

Headinvest LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,287,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,307,000 after acquiring an additional 26,718 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 39.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,133,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,793,000 after purchasing an additional 318,984 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 541,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,857,000 after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,578,000 after purchasing an additional 40,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 481,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter.

SLYG stock opened at $81.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.81. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $78.64 and a 12-month high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG).