Headinvest LLC Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Headinvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,443 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.6% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $92,961,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Adobe by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $686,056,000 after buying an additional 35,882 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 5.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 31,739 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $448.99 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $522.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $598.57. The firm has a market cap of $212.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.79.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles