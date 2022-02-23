Headinvest LLC Buys 912 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after acquiring an additional 15,214 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,815,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,944,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,213,000 after buying an additional 369,814 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

NYSE D opened at $79.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $81.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.32%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

