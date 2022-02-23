Headinvest LLC Decreases Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Headinvest LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTIS stock opened at $76.30 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.56 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.24 and its 200 day moving average is $84.85. The stock has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

