Headinvest LLC Invests $212,000 in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,845,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $917,237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,990 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $488,785,000 after acquiring an additional 75,416 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,815,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $434,292,000 after acquiring an additional 26,630 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 185.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $384,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 19.9% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,417,985 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $339,254,000 after acquiring an additional 235,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.43.

NSC stock opened at $259.23 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $238.62 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.84.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).