Headinvest LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Headinvest LLC lessened its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 35.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,691,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,259 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cerner by 15.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 954,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,306,000 after buying an additional 128,800 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Cerner by 34.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 762,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,275,000 after buying an additional 195,006 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 3.9% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CERN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink cut Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

Cerner stock opened at $93.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $67.96 and a 52-week high of $93.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.26.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.79%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

