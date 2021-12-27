Health Catalyst Inc (HCAT): Price Up $0.02 (0.05)% Over Past Day, Up $0.02 (0.05)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for HCAT

At the time of this writing, HCAT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.02 (0.05%) from the hour prior. HCAT has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 100 hour changed directions on HCAT; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, HCAT ranks 182nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

HCAT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, HCAT’s price is up $0.02 (0.05%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row HCAT has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows HCAT’s price action over the past 90 days.

< HCAT: Daily RSI Analysis For HCAT, its RSI is now at 77.8351.

HCAT and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

