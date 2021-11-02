Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR): Price Now Near $33.02; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for HR

At the moment, HR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.23 (-0.69%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as HR has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100 and 50 hour moving averages have been crossed, so that price is now turning below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

HR ranks 179th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

HR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, HR’s price is down $-0.26 (-0.78%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< HR: Daily RSI Analysis For HR, its RSI is now at 20.354.

Note: HR and RSI appear to be diverging in terms of their respective trends, with HR rising at a slower rate than RSI.

