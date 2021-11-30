Healthcare Services Group Inc (HCSG): Price Down $-0.22 (-1.22)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.22 (-1.22)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for HCSG

At the moment, HCSG (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.22 (-1.22%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as HCSG has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Healthcare stocks, HCSG ranks 55th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

HCSG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, HCSG’s price is down $-0.22 (-1.22%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as HCSG has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows HCSG’s price action over the past 90 days.

< HCSG: Daily RSI Analysis HCSG’s RSI now stands at 21.2389.

HCSG and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

