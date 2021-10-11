Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA): Price Up $0.41 (1.31)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.08 (-0.25)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for HTA

At the moment, HTA (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.08 (-0.25%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that HTA has seen 2 straight down hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Trading stocks, HTA ranks 55th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

HTA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, HTA’s price is up $0.41 (1.31%) from the day prior. HTA has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< HTA: Daily RSI Analysis For HTA, its RSI is now at 100.

HTA and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

