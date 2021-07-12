Healthpeak Properties Inc (PEAK): Price Now Near $34.95; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PEAK

At the time of this writing, PEAK (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.23 (0.68%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row PEAK has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

PEAK ranks 104th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

PEAK’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, PEAK’s price is up $0.23 (0.66%) from the day prior. PEAK has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on PEAK; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Healthpeak Properties Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.