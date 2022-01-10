Heartland Express Inc (HTLD): Price Down $-0.19 (-1.17)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.19 (-1.17)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for HTLD

At the time of this writing, HTLD (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.19 (-1.17%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Transportation stocks, HTLD ranks 53rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

HTLD’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, HTLD’s price is down $-0.19 (-1.17%) from the day prior. HTLD has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Heartland Express Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< HTLD: Daily RSI Analysis HTLD’s RSI now stands at 0.

HTLD and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

