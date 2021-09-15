Heartland Financial Usa Inc (HTLF): Price Now Near $46.52; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for HTLF

Currently, HTLF (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.24 (-0.51%) from the hour prior. HTLF has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

HTLF ranks 48th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Banking stocks.

HTLF’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, HTLF’s price is up $0.32 (0.69%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 50 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Heartland Financial Usa Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< HTLF: Daily RSI Analysis For HTLF, its RSI is now at 57.5.

HTLF and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

