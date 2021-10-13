Hecla Mining Co (HL): Price Up $0.28 (5.48)% Over Past Day, Up $0.14 (2.76)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for HL

Currently, HL (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.14 (2.76%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row HL has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Non-Metallic and Industrial Metal Mining stocks, HL ranks 13th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

HL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, HL’s price is up $0.28 (5.48%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as HL has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Hecla Mining Co’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< HL: Daily RSI Analysis For HL, its RSI is now at 42.4658.

HL and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

