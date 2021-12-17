Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Noble Financial cut Helius Medical Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ HSDT opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.29. Helius Medical Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.26). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,640.44% and a negative return on equity of 227.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.80) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helius Medical Technologies will post -7.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dane Andreeff purchased 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Helius Medical Technologies by 186.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 51,347 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies during the third quarter worth $535,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Helius Medical Technologies by 19.3% during the third quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 11,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Helius Medical Technologies by 57.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies during the second quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com