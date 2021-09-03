Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX): Price Down $-0.08 (-2.09)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.07 (-1.9)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for HLX

Currently, HLX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.07 (-1.9%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as HLX has now gone down 5 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20, 200 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them so that price is now turning below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

HLX ranks 52nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks.

HLX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, HLX’s price is down $-0.08 (-2.09%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 day moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< HLX: Daily RSI Analysis For HLX, its RSI is now at 42.8571.

HLX and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

