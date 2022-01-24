Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX): Price Now Near $3.27; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for HLX

At the time of this writing, HLX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.05 (-1.51%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as HLX has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 200 hour changed directions on HLX; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks, HLX ranks 13th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

HLX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, HLX’s price is down $-0.05 (-1.51%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as HLX has now gone down 5 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows HLX’s price action over the past 90 days.

< HLX: Daily RSI Analysis For HLX, its RSI is now at 0.

HLX and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

<500 - Internal server error