Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX): Price Now Near $3.31; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, HLX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.75%) from the hour prior. HLX has seen its price go down 5 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks, HLX ranks 60th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

HLX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, HLX’s price is down $-0.06 (-1.92%) from the day prior. HLX has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on HLX; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< HLX: Daily RSI Analysis HLX’s RSI now stands at 0.

HLX and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

