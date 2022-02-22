Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Body

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

NYSE HLX opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71. The stock has a market cap of $611.10 million, a P/E ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 3.01. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 719,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 161,546 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 548,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 15,267 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 340,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 11,076 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,153.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 509,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 773.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 113,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 100,293 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLX. Piper Sandler raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $5.60 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.03.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

