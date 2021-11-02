Hello Group Inc (MOMO): Price Now Near $12.73; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MOMO

Currently, MOMO (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.05 (-0.43%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that MOMO has seen 3 straight down hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 and 200 hour moving averages have been crossed, so that price is now turning below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, MOMO ranks 236th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

MOMO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, MOMO’s price is down $-0.33 (-2.53%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Hello Group Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< MOMO: Daily RSI Analysis MOMO’s RSI now stands at 35.4037.

MOMO and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

