Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP): Price Now Near $32.87; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for HP

At the time of this writing, HP (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.18 (0.54%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 50 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

HP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, HP’s price is up $0.24 (0.73%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows HP’s price action over the past 90 days.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

