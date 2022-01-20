Hempstract (OTCMKTS:HPST) versus Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Head to Head Contrast

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) and Hempstract (OTCMKTS:HPST) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Coterra Energy has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hempstract has a beta of -8.53, indicating that its share price is 953% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Coterra Energy and Hempstract, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coterra Energy 1 2 6 0 2.56 Hempstract 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coterra Energy currently has a consensus price target of $27.86, indicating a potential upside of 33.42%. Given Coterra Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Coterra Energy is more favorable than Hempstract.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.2% of Coterra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Coterra Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of Hempstract shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coterra Energy and Hempstract’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coterra Energy $1.47 billion 11.58 $200.53 million $0.89 23.46 Hempstract N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Coterra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Hempstract.

Profitability

This table compares Coterra Energy and Hempstract’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coterra Energy 20.86% 23.58% 11.72% Hempstract N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Coterra Energy beats Hempstract on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy, Inc. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Hempstract

Hempstract, Inc. produces CDB and hemp products. Its products include CBD isolate and distillate oil, nutritional whole plant extract for topicals, lotions, bath bombs, and pills and pet. The company was founded on February 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.