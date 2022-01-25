Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 13.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 23.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 3.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Campbell Soup by 31.9% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. 50.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CPB opened at $45.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.53. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $53.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.11.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).