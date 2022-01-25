Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,586.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47,035 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $31,850.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $94.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.49. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $98.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 52.67%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

