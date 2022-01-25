Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZO. Citigroup boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,022.61.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,972.13 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,111.71 and a 52-week high of $2,110.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,970.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,772.51.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $18.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total transaction of $444,170.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total value of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

