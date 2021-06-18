Henry Jack & Associates Inc (JKHY): Price Now Near $163.93; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for JKHY

At the moment, JKHY (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.47 (0.29%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that JKHY has seen 2 straight up hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on JKHY; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Computers stocks, JKHY ranks 4th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

JKHY’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, JKHY’s price is up $0.74 (0.45%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as JKHY has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows JKHY’s price action over the past 90 days.