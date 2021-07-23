Henry Jack & Associates Inc (JKHY): Price Now Near $175.62; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for JKHY

Currently, JKHY (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.16 (-0.09%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

JKHY ranks 8th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Computers stocks.

JKHY’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, JKHY’s price is up $0.67 (0.38%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row JKHY has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Henry Jack & Associates Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< JKHY: Daily RSI Analysis For JKHY, its RSI is now at 82.8767.

JKHY and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For JKHY News Traders

Hedge Funds Are Dumping Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY)

In this article we will take a look at whether hedge funds think Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) is a good investment right now. We check hedge fund and billionaire investor sentiment before delving into hours of research. Hedge funds spend millions of dollars on Ivy League graduates, unconventional data sources, expert networks, and […]

