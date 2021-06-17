Henry Schein Inc (HSIC): Price Now Near $76.57; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for HSIC

At the time of this writing, HSIC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.17 (-0.22%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as HSIC has now gone down 5 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Wholesale stocks, HSIC ranks 63rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

HSIC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, HSIC’s price is down $-0.85 (-1.1%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that HSIC has seen 2 straight down days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows HSIC’s price action over the past 90 days.