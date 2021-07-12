Henry Schein Inc (HSIC): Price Now Near $76.78; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for HSIC

At the moment, HSIC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.19 (0.25%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Wholesale stocks, HSIC ranks 49th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

HSIC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, HSIC’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.03%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows HSIC’s price action over the past 90 days.