Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF): Price Now Near $39.83; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for HLF
At the moment, HLF (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.17 (-0.43%) from the hour prior. HLF has seen its price go down 5 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
HLF ranks 62nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Wholesale stocks.
HLF’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
Currently, HLF’s price is down $-0.28 (-0.7%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as HLF has now gone down 5 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.
HLF: Daily RSI Analysis
For HLF News Traders
News traders keeping an eye on HLF may find value in this recent story:
Is Herbalife (HLF) A Smart Long-Term Buy?
Bronte Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Amalthea Fund” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 8.05% was delivered by the fund for the third quarter of 2021, whereas the globally diversified MSCI ACWI (in AUD) was up 2.84%. for the same period. You […]
