Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF): Price Now Near $39.83; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for HLF

At the moment, HLF (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.17 (-0.43%) from the hour prior. HLF has seen its price go down 5 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

HLF ranks 62nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Wholesale stocks.

HLF’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, HLF’s price is down $-0.28 (-0.7%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as HLF has now gone down 5 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< HLF: Daily RSI Analysis For HLF, its RSI is now at 0.

HLF and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For HLF News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on HLF may find value in this recent story:

Is Herbalife (HLF) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

Bronte Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Amalthea Fund” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 8.05% was delivered by the fund for the third quarter of 2021, whereas the globally diversified MSCI ACWI (in AUD) was up 2.84%. for the same period. You […]

