Herc Holdings Inc (HRI): Price Now Near $151.32; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for HRI

At the time of this writing, HRI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-5.34 (-3.41%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, HRI ranks 368th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

HRI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, HRI’s price is down $-4.79 (-3.07%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as HRI has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on HRI; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows HRI’s price action over the past 90 days.

< HRI: Daily RSI Analysis For HRI, its RSI is now at 10.5568.

HRI and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

