Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC): Price Down $-0.08 (-0.47)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.07 (-0.44)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for HTGC

At the time of this writing, HTGC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.07 (-0.44%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that HTGC has seen 2 straight down hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them so that price is now turning below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

HTGC ranks 105th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

HTGC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, HTGC’s price is down $-0.08 (-0.47%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 day changed directions on HTGC; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Hercules Capital Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< HTGC: Daily RSI Analysis HTGC’s RSI now stands at 40.

HTGC and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

