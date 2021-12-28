Herold Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 30,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 20,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $429,000. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $403.48 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $297.45 and a one year high of $408.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

