Herold Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $27,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 63.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $41,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIAC opened at $31.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $28.29 and a one year high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.14.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Macquarie dropped their target price on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.04.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).