Herold Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,245 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 28.1% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 31.8% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO stock opened at $46.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $85.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 243.24%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MO. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

