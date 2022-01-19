Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX): Price Now Near $8.33; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for HRTX

At the time of this writing, HRTX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.13 (1.59%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that HRTX has seen 2 straight up hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on HRTX; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, HRTX ranks 127th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

HRTX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, HRTX’s price is up $0.23 (2.83%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows HRTX’s price action over the past 90 days.

< HRTX: Daily RSI Analysis HRTX’s RSI now stands at 52.9412.

HRTX and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

