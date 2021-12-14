Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.65

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.65 and traded as low as $13.10. Héroux-Devtek shares last traded at $13.27, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands.

HERXF has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average is $14.57.

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HERXF)

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

