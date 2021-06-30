Hershey Co (HSY): Price Now Near $173.69; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for HSY

At the moment, HSY (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.44 (0.26%) from the hour prior. This is the 3rd hour in a row HSY has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 200 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Food Products stocks, HSY ranks 2nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

HSY’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, HSY’s price is up $1.72 (1%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Hershey Co’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.